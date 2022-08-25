Kringle Holiday Village Set to Return to Fluor Field

Building on the hugely successful 2021 event, Kringle Holiday Village returns for the second year on December 9, 10 and 11, 2022.

A true European-style holiday market, Kringle Holiday Village will feature artisan vendors, rides, inflatables, entertainment, visits with Santa, food, and an expanded biergarten, all in an atmosphere of holiday cheer. The festivities begin on Friday evening in the new Fluor Field event space, District 356, featuring German beer, wine and music provided by Greenville’s own, Steel Toe Stiletto.

The Greenville Rotary and Greenville Drive/West End Events envision Kringle Holiday Village as the staple holiday event for the community for years to come, and a way for Upstate families, residents and visitors to gather together celebrating the spirit of the season. All proceeds from the event will benefit the numerous charitable organizations the Rotary Club of Greenville supports each year in Greenville County and beyond.

According to the Rotary Club of Greenville President Wade Kolb III, “The theme for our Rotary Club this year is ‘Imagine Rotary,’ and as Rotarians we dare to imagine a community transformed through our lives and service. Last year we hit a home run with Kringle Holiday Village, creating lasting holiday memories for people throughout our community and raising funds for the important service work we undertake. This year we are excited to again partner with the Greenville Drive/West End Events at Fluor Field on Greenville’s premier holiday event, and we hope to draw even more people into the fun and fellowship.”

We are pleased to welcome back last year’s presenting sponsor, Ingles. This year’s sponsors also include First National Bank, Mast General Store, Primrose School of Greenville, Big Blue Marble Academy, CenterWell Senior Primary Care, the Clemson MBA Program, Craig Gaulden Davis, and the Blood Connection.

With lots of fun to be had, the Rotary Club urges the public to take advantage of early bird ticket prices on sale now.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled for our community to once again host the Kringle Holiday Village at Fluor Field this coming December,” said Greenville Drive Vice President of Marketing Jeff Brown. “The event enjoyed a highly successful first year debut in 2021, quickly becoming a staple event on the Upstate community’s holiday calendar. We’re grateful for the continued support and partnership of the Rotary Club of Greenville and can’t wait to welcome the community back to Fluor Field in December for another exciting and memorable Kringle Holiday Village experience. We hope to see you there!”

For more information and updates, please visit https://www.kringleholidayvillage.com