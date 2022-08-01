OneSpartanburg Hires Billy Dunlap to Enhance Spartanburg’s Tourism Economy

OneSpartanburg, Inc., has hired Billy Dunlap as Chief Tourism Development Officer to lead tourism development efforts on behalf of Spartanburg County and the City of Spartanburg.

Dunlap formerly served as president and CEO of Visit York County, SC, and director of sports tourism for Visit Greenville SC.

“Billy comes to Spartanburg with a wealth of experience that will allow him to strategically guide our tourism efforts,” said OneSpartanburg, Inc. President and CEO Allen Smith. “His accomplishments in destination marketing, product development, and municipal relations will provide fresh perspective and help Spartanburg evolve as a destination for travel and tourism.”

During his tenure at Visit York County, Dunlap created new revenue streams including a Destination Marketing Fee program with area hotels. He also emphasized experiential tourism, prioritizing specific experiences for visitors.

“I’ve had my eye on Spartanburg’s upward trajectory for some time,” said Dunlap. “I look forward to working alongside an impressive roster of team members and community partners to strategically grow Spartanburg’s tourism economy through data-driven sales, marketing and development initiatives.”

OneSpartanburg, Inc.’s 2021-2022 sales and marketing efforts outperformed expectations, generating more than 19,000 overnight stays, attracting attention from national food and travel outlets, and hosting major tournaments including Spartanburg’s first NCAA regional championship.

OneSpartanburg, Inc. serves as the official destination marketing organization for Spartanburg County and the City of Spartanburg, and acts as the area’s convention and visitors bureau.

Dunlap’s hire is the result of a national search in partnership with SearchWide Global and a committee of local officials and industry partners.

Prepared by OneSpartanburg, Inc.