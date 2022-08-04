Santee Cooper Now Accepting Applications for Its EVolve Electric Vehicle Grant Program

Santee Cooper is now accepting applications for its new EVolve Electric Vehicle Commercial Grant Program.

The program is available to Santee Cooper commercial customers and will offer grants of up to $25,000 designed to help transform the Grand Strand and other parts of the utility’s service territory into electric vehicle-friendly destinations.

“South Carolina is a destination state and expanding our EV infrastructure is a must for both visitors and locals who drive electric vehicles, so that they can enjoy all this beautiful state has to offer,” said Jimmy Staton, Santee Cooper President and CEO. “We are pleased to play a role in advancing EV infrastructure.”

There is $100,000 available for EVolve grants in 2022, and selected projects will receive grants of up to $25,000. Customers can apply for EV projects in one of four categories:

Make-Ready Research.

Education and Outreach.

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure.

Electric Fleet Conversion.

Applications will be competitive and undergo an evaluation by an independent third party, with the highest scoring projects receiving funding. Criteria for scoring includes project feasibility, proposed use of funds, innovation, community benefits, matching funds, and equity.

In January, Santee Cooper’s Board of Directors authorized funding of $500,000, with $300,000 of that included in the 2022-2024 budgets and the remainder to be included in subsequent budgets. Funds will be awarded once in 2022 and then two grant cycles per year thereafter.

Santee Cooper began supporting electric vehicles a decade ago by assisting with grants that helped install several charging stations in publicly available locations throughout the Grand Strand. The utility recently donated new chargers to replace now-outdated chargers left from the original effort. In addition, Santee Cooper has an active rebate program for in-home charging stations for residential customers.

For more information on the EVolve Grant Program or to apply, visit www.santeecooper.com/EVolveGrant. For more information about residential EV rebates, visit www.empowerscauto.com.