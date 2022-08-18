SCDNR Awards ‘Golden Trashcan’ to Top Litter Enforcers

The UP2U program of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources recognized a team of law enforcement officers with an inaugural award honoring the agency’s top litter enforcers.

Each of the agency’s four regions competed for bragging rights in the year-long, statewide competition. Law Enforcement Region 1, which covers the 12 counties in the northwest corner of the state, earned the Golden Trashcan award during a presentation at SCDNR’s Clemson office Aug. 16. Officers were treated to a luncheon sponsored by the Hampton Wildlife Fund and received a Golden Trashcan trophy.

“Littering and illegal dumping diminishes our communities and recreational opportunities and SCDNR Law Enforcement take these offenses as a serious violation against all South Carolinians,” Col. Chisholm Frampton said. “Recognizing these officers’ efforts and highlighting their contributions for litter should be something we can all be proud of.”

Collectively as a division 38,988 pounds of trash were picked up, 701 warnings and summons issued, 250 hours of community service logged, and 7,449 litter patrol hours performed (hours invested into the investigative process to apprehend individuals who illegally dump).

“This award is the agency’s way of acknowledging the dedication and work of our law enforcement officers,” said UP2U program coordinator Valerie Shannon. “Each region not only responded to the call but delivered with enthusiasm and excitement in the spirit of competition. I can’t wait to see who will take home the gold next year!”Said Region 1 Capt. D.J. Riley: “I am proud of the effort our region officers put forth to win this award. All our officers are dedicated and will do their best in protecting all aspects of our natural resources.”