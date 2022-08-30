School is In! Don’t Forget to be Extra Cautious!

This is a hectic time of year — getting out of summer mode and back to the daily schedules of getting the kids to school and still getting to work on time.

That’s why it’s extra important that we all take a deep breath and slow down.

Remember that speed limits change in and around schools. Most school zones are very well marked with lines on the road and yellow caution signs to let us know to slow down and pay attention. Know where the schools are located in your community and be extra careful for children who may be walking or even riding bikes in that area. You will be ticketed if you get caught speeding in a school zone.

Look out for school buses that are stopped – receiving passengers or discharging passengers, lights can burn out and stop arms can quit working so pay attention. Passing a stopped school bus is a crime – if you are convicted, you may lose your license and your insurance could go up.

Think safe, drive safe.