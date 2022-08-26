Spartanburg City Council Approves Annexation for Drayton Apartment Development Property

In a short meeting, Spartanuburg City Council recently gave final approval to an annexation property at 225 Milliken Street, home to a new 297-unit apartment development called “The Lively,” currently under construction. The annexation received approval on first reading at Council’s meeting on August 8.

Located near the redeveloped Drayton Mill property and along the Lower Drayton Mills Trail portion of The Daniel Morgan Trail System, 10 percent of the development’s units will be reserved as affordable housing for households making below 80 percent of Spartanburg’s area median income.

The $50 million development includes one, two, and three-bedroom units and will feature a dog park, community fire pit, fitness center, pool and a pet spas. “The Lively” is expected to be completed by mid-2023.

For more from the council meeting on August 22, 2022, see the full video below.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.