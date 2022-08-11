Spartanburg County Historical Association to Celebrate the 95th Anniversary of Charles Lindbergh’s Visit to Spartanburg

The Spartanburg County Historical Association and the Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport will celebrate Charles Lindbergh’s visit and testimonial dinner in our city 95 years ago on Saturday, August 13.

The event will be held at 6:30 pm on Saturday, August 13, at Converse University’s Gee Dining Hall, the exact location of the original dinner as it was in 1927 with the same program, dinner menu, and 1920’s black tie attire. Organizers ask that you wear 1920’s black tie attire.

The keynote speaker is Erik Lindbergh, the grandson of Charles Lindbergh.

Ticket sales are open until Monday August 8 at 9:00 am. No tickets will be available at the door.

Tickets are priced at $125 and are available for purchase online through the Converse University ticket office: https://conversecollege.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1486&r=9488b803fd8d4287ae819641538d34c4.

On May 20, 1927, Charles A. Lindbergh left Long Island, NY, and flew solo in a plane across the Atlantic called The Spirit of St. Louis. He would not touch the ground again until he landed in Paris. Overnight, he became one of the most famous Americans in the world. Upon Charles A. Lindbergh’s return, Daniel Guggenheim sponsored Lindbergh on a three-month nationwide tour. Flying the “Spirit of St. Louis,” he touched down in 48 states, visited 92 cities, gave 147 speeches, and rode 1,290 miles in parades.

The purpose of his visits was to educate and promote the future of aviation.

On October 12, 1927, Charles Lindbergh landed in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Ninety-Five years ago, Spartanburg had the only airport in the entire state!

As our predecessors looked to the future, Spartanburg County Historical Association would like to invite you to help us celebrate this event and recognize the last 95 years of progress in Spartanburg as we look to the future of our community.

Written by Chapman Cultural Center.