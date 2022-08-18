The Blood Connection to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Anderson Blood Donation Center

The Blood Connection (TBC), the Upstate’s non-profit community blood center, is happy to announce the construction of a state-of-the-art donation center in Anderson, South Carolina – designed to meet the continued critical need for local blood donations.

This center will be the sixth TBC donation center in the Upstate.

TBC is the sole blood provider for AnMed Health and has been since the hospital system closed its blood donor center in 2018. Because of that donor center, Anderson County has a strong community of loyal blood donors who understand the importance of keeping the local blood supply stable. This permanent TBC donation center will make donating blood convenient and accessible for current and future donors across the area.

This announcement comes during a critical time for blood donations. Throughout the past year, TBC has seen historically low donor turnout, impacting the local blood supply. Despite the local and national blood shortage, TBC has proven to be a stable and dedicated partner for local hospitals, committing itself to ensuring blood products are readily available when needed.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held on August 24 at 10:30 a.m., as TBC celebrates this exciting next step in its commitment to Anderson County. The future facility and event will be located at the corner of Hanna Crossing and Highway 81 near T.L. Hanna High School. There will be signs marking where to park for the ceremony. Please RSVP to Meg Guice at [email protected].