The Spartanburg Festival Chorus Announces New Name

The Spartanburg Festival Chorus, Spartanburg’s choral union of community singers and Converse students, has a new name: The Spartanburg Master Chorale.

The new name more accurately reflects the purpose of the chorus: to present masterworks of choral and choral-orchestral repertory from the 16th century to the present day. The group has been together, under various names (Spartanburg Symphony Chorus, Spartanburg Festival Chorus) for over fifty years and has presented high-profile concerts with the Spartanburg Philharmonic Orchestra and with Ballet Spartanburg, and they have participated in major choral festivals in the Prague, Paris, and in Oppenau, Germany.

The Spartanburg Master Chorale has also been a part of the immensely popular Lessons and Carols holiday program at Converse for many years. On November 17 2022, the Spartanburg Master Chorale will present Robert S. Cohen’s Alzheimer’s Stories to the Spartanburg Community, in collaboration with the local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Writing in the Choral Journal in October of 2018, Kody Wallace wrote about Alzheimer’s Stories:

“One of the greatest achievements a work of art can hope to achieve is to bring us to our darkest places and show us a light. To illuminate our fears, ease our anxieties, and heal our pain. Whether or not you’ve struggled with this disease personally or as a caregiver, this is what makes Alzheimer’s Stories a truly special experience.”

The Spartanburg Master Chorale rehearses on Tuesday nights from 7:00 pm -9:30pm on the Converse campus, beginning on August 23, 2022. Interested singers should contact Dr. Keith Jones, at [email protected] or at 864-596-9004.

Written by Converse University.