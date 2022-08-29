Upstate Warrior Solution Receives $200,000 Grant for Veteran Entrepreneurship and Workforce Development Program

Upstate Warrior Solution (UWS) was recently awarded a grant from Truist Foundation to expand their Veteran Entrepreneurship and Workforce Development program.

This grant will enable UWS to provide training and mentorship to veterans pursuing entrepreneurial endeavors, but who lack the necessary resources and planning tools. The Veteran Entrepreneurship and Workforce Development program directly supports the Truist Foundation’s pillars to build career pathways to economic mobility or strengthen small businesses.

Veterans and their families have a significant need for holistic workforce development support, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and general veteran readjustment concerns. While employment resources are available across the country, many exist in increasingly isolated environments. This results in a disconnected network that can be confusing for veterans to navigate. Thirty percent of veterans in the UWS service region are seeking new careers due to transition from the military, underemployment, and unemployment.

“We recognize the sacrifices that veterans and service members have made by serving our country, which is why Truist is committed to supporting them as they transition to civilian careers,” said Dwight McPherson, Regional Managing Director at Truist Wealth and UWS board member. “Our support of Upstate Warrior Solution’s Veteran Entrepreneurship and Workforce Development program will help veterans develop the skill sets and professional networks that are critical for their long-term success, and it’s another way we fulfill Truist’s purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities.”

Through Truist Foundation’s grant, UWS anticipates assisting an estimated 50 new clients through the Veteran Entrepreneurship program over the next year. In addition, UWS expects to increase the total number of veteran clients in their workforce development programs by 50%, offering them training opportunities around job acquisition and retention, professional development, and entrepreneurship training.

“Thanks to the generous support of the Truist Foundation, our workforce and entrepreneurship programs will serve the Upstate veteran population by improving financial stability and providing economic mobility options,” said Charlie Hall, President of UWS.

UWS has served Upstate veterans, active and reserve military, first responders, and their families for 10 years, and its growing workforce development program is a hallmark of services provided. Thanks to Truist Foundation’s commitment of building career pathways to economic mobility, UWS continues to better the lives of all Upstate warriors and their families.

To learn more visit uws.us.