Chapman Cultural Center Announces Expansion of its Grants and Funding Opportunities

Chapman Cultural Center recently announced the expansion of its various grants programs, including changes to its General Operating Support Grant application process.

In order to better serve Spartanburg County’s arts, cultural, and humanities organizations, applications will now be accepted at various deadlines throughout the year based on the size of the applicant’s operating income. Through changes to our grant programs, our goal is to empower and support a broader array of arts and cultural organizations as our community continues to evolve.

When applying for a GOS Grant, organizations will now be organized into the following groups with specific deadlines based on the size of their operating income.

Small & Emerging Organizations ($150,000 or less in operating income) may request up to 25% of operating income based on need and community impact.

Medium Organizations ($150,000-$399,000 in operating income) may request up to 20% of income from the previous year.

Large Organizations ($400,000+ in operating income) may request up to 20% of income from the previous year.

For the last 27 years, Chapman Cultural Center and its predecessors have provided GOS Grants to Spartanburg County, arts, cultural, and science-based non-profits with unrestricted operating funds to allow them to progress their missions and serve our community. Over $18 million in grants have been awarded thanks to donations to Chapman Cultural Center’s United Arts Annual Fund.

In addition, a new grant opportunity for local artists and creatives was launched specifically to aid with the purchasing of equipment and materials. Through the Equipment and Materials Grant, creatives of any medium, living or working in Spartanburg County, may request up to $750 per year to help them purchase raw materials and core items they need in order to produce or conduct their creative discipline.

Other funding opportunities from Chapman Cultural Center include its quarterly Community Grants, open to individual creatives, non-profits, and government agencies. Applicants can request up to $5,000 per application. Also, the Mary Wheeler Davis Scholarship awards deserving Spartanburg County High School students an annual scholarship to aid in their pursuit of a degree in creative arts.

“These changes begin to address the tremendous need for support for arts programming and the arts economy in our region. We are very committed to this revisioning of our grant making. It is an opportunity to be more transparent with our process, engage more leaders and stakeholders in the decision-making, and to fund a wider range of organizations and creatives of all types in our County,” said Daniel Mayer, President and CEO of Chapman Cultural Center.

For more information on the application process, deadlines, eligibility, and questions on whether you or your organization may qualify, please visit chapmanculturalcenter.org/grants.

Written by Chapman Cultural Center.