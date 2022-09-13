2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair Offers More Ways to Save

The 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair will offer several promotional days to help fairgoers save big on gate and ride tickets during the fair’s 28th annual run at the WNC Agricultural Center in Fletcher.

“In addition to saving money by buying your admission and ride tickets to the Mountain State Fair in advance, we are offering other great deals for fairgoers during the fair,” said general manager Sean McKeon. “Whether you’re a kid, adult or senior, there are money saving opportunities for everyone, with special promotions being held just about every day of the fair.”

Tuesday, Sept. 13, is Family Night, which is all about rides for the kiddies. Children ages 12 and under can get unlimited rides from 4 to 11 p.m. for $20, plus gate admission.

Wednesday, Sept. 14, is Ingles Day at the fair, benefitting MANNA Food Bank’s battle against hunger in North Carolina. Visitors who bring five cans of Laura Lynn brand foods from local Ingles stores will receive free gate admission. Canned goods collected that day go to the Food Bank, which serves 16 counties in Western North Carolina. Ingles Day adds up to a great deal for a great cause.

On Friday, Sept. 16, seniors 65 and older get free gate admission as part of the fair’s Senior Citizens Day, plus Student Day and Unlimited Rides return. Students in grades K-12 get free admission until 6 p.m. Fairgoers can enjoy unlimited rides from 10 a.m. to midnight for $25 plus gate admission.

The special days and deals wrap up Saturday, Sept. 17, with the annual N.C. Education Lottery Day. Fairgoers over the age of 18 will receive a free “Scratch & Win” promotional ticket with each fair admission ticket purchased.

The Mountain State Fair runs Sept. 9-18. The fair celebrates the people, agriculture, art and traditions of Western North Carolina. In addition to these promotions, discounted tickets are now available at participating Ingles stores, the WNC Ag Center and the WNC Farmers Market. More information about the fair is available at www.mountainfair.org.