Annual NC Apple Festival Returns This Labor Day Weekend

The North Carolina Apple Festival is held annually over Labor Day Weekend in Hendersonville, North Carolina. It has been Western North Carolina’s premier family festival for more than 75 years.

From September 2-5, 2022, you can enjoy 4 days of fun including one of the most best known Street Fairs in the Carolinas with Freshly Picked Apples, Arts & Crafts, Festival Food and FREE entertainment at the Historic Courthouse on Hendersonville’s Beautiful Main Street.

Start your day off with one of the breakfasts and then spend the rest of the day enjoying the excitement of Main Street as well as many other activities across the community. And on Labor Day, don’t forget the King Apple Parade!

The North Carolina Apple Festival is proud to include 15 local apple growers in the Street Fair. You can purchase a few apples or bushels of fresh locally grown apples. Many of the growers also feature items such as fried apple pies, apple cakes, apple butter and apple cider at the Festival.

A full listing of events taking place be found on the North Carolina Apple Festival website.