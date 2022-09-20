Chapman Cultural Center Receives Substantial Collection of Renown Contemporary Artist’s Work

Chapman Cultural Center is delighted and honored to announce a generous gift of artist Carl Plansky’s original work from the collection of Larry and Janice Elder.

Appraised at more than $4.25 million, the Plansky Collection contains 900 plus pieces, and is the largest donation of artwork in Chapman Cultural Center’s history.

Carl Plansky (1951-2009) was an artist, teacher, and paint maker, who maintained studios in Brooklyn and East Meredith, New York, as well as Budapest, Hungary. Born in Miami Beach, Plansky studied at the Maryland Institute College of Art and moved to New York in 1970 to attend the New York Studio School. Plansky is often associated with his close friend and mentor, artist Joan Mitchell, whom he painted with in Vetheuil, France, during the late 1970s and early 1980s. Plansky’s work was greatly influenced by Mitchell and the American abstract expressionist movement. His artwork is included in many public and private collections around the world including the Asheville Art Museum, The Mint Museum, and the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts.

Dr. B. Brant Bynum, immediate past chair of Chapman Cultural Center Board of Trustees, is chairing the special Plansky Collection Committee. He stated, “The Elders’ amazing gift will have a lasting impact on the cultural community of Spartanburg! We express to them our admiration for this visionary gift and our deepest gratitude.”

Plansky is best known for his compositional elegance and expressive brushwork. He was a highly respected and influential teacher, guiding students at numerous colleges and universities as well as acclaimed art institutions, including the New York Studio School.

The Elders managed a nationally recognized art consultancy and gallery in Charlotte, North Carolina, for more than 18 years. Plansky was a good friend and an artist whose work they admired, promoted and collected. Larry Elder explains why they decided to bequeath their extensive and varied works on paper, board and canvas to the CCC: “Janice and I were born and raised in Spartanburg and were both greatly influenced by the arts scene in our hometown, and continue to be inspired by it. We donated the Plansky collection to give back to the community that gave so much to us. Through this gift, our goal is to increase awareness for the visual arts both in Spartanburg and regionally. We hope this gift will impact Chapman Cultural Center today and for many years to come.”

A plan is being developed to honor the legacy of Carl Plansky and the Elder’s gift. Chapman Cultural Center intends to invite the community to view the collection through a variety of events and exhibitions; details will be released at a later date. Pieces from the collection will eventually be available for sale; all proceeds will go to the Chapman Cultural Center.

Visit chapmanculturalcenter.org for more information.

Written by Chapman Cultural Center.

Photo: Pictured left, Janice, and right, Larry Elder.