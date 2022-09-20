Clemson Agronomic and Vegetable Field Day Slated for Sept. 22nd

From fertility to fungicides, irrigation to insect management, digging and grading to new varieties, the 2022 Clemson Agronomic and Vegetable Field Day offers the latest information for South Carolina farmers.

The Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, field day begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. at the Clemson Edisto Research and Education Center (EREC), 64 Research Road, Blackville, South Carolina 29817. Activities begin at 9 a.m. and include an Agronomic Tour and a Vegetable Tour. The tours will run concurrently. Attendees will choose one tour to go on.

Topics covered on the Agronomic Tour include fungicides for foliar diseases, nematode management in cotton and soybean, and double cropping soybean after corn. A weed update for corn and soybean will be given, and participants will learn about grain sorghum nitrogen management, fertility in row crops, irrigation management and insect management in cotton and soybean.

The Vegetable Tour will consist of discussions on pumpkin variety trials, which includes 40 lines, and pickleworm trapping in pumpkins. Participants also will learn about drip irrigated versus dry land sweet potatoes, digging and grading sweet potatoes and new sweet potato varieties being tested at the EREC.

Registration is not required and there is no cost for the field day which ends with lunch from noon to 1:00 pm. Pesticide and Certified Crop Advisor Credits will be offered.

For more information, contact Michael Marshall, Clemson weed scientist, at (803) 522-1415 or [email protected].

Written by Clemson University.