EPA Celebrates Annual SepticSmart Week: Protecting Your Home and the Environment While Saving Money

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency partners with state and local governments, community groups, businesses, and academic institutions to sponsor the annual SepticSmart Week.

SepticSmart focuses on educating homeowners and communities on the proper care and maintenance of septic systems to enhance healthy communities and protect our nation’s waters.

“In many ways, environmental protection starts with choices we make for our homes—from fixing leaks to proactively maintaining septic systems,” said EPA Office of Water Assistant Administrator Radhika Fox. “The tenth anniversary of SepticSmart Week is an opportunity to celebrate simple strategies that keep people and the environment safe, while saving money.”

Organizations and individuals wishing to promote SepticSmart Week 2022 are encouraged to create public awareness about the event and share the following helpful tips:

Think at the Sink! What goes down the drain has a big impact on your septic system. Fats, grease, and solids can clog a system’s pipes and drainfield.

SepticSmart Week encourages homeowners, wastewater professionals, and state, tribal, and local officials to design and maintain effective systems to safeguard your family’s health, protect the environment, and save money. Be part of the solution by visiting EPA’s Septic Systems page for an abundance of resources and information.

Background

More than one-fifth of U.S. households utilize an individual onsite (septic) system or small community cluster septic system to treat their wastewater. These systems treat and dispose of relatively small volumes of wastewater and include a wide range of individual and cluster treatment options to process household and commercial sewage. These systems go by such names as septic, decentralized wastewater treatment, cluster, package plants, on-lot, individual sewage disposal, and private sewage.

Onsite systems provide a cost-effective, long-term option for treating wastewater, particularly in sparsely populated areas. When properly installed, operated, and maintained, these systems help protect public health, preserve valuable water resources, and maintain a community’s economic vitality.

EPA’s SepticSmart initiative is a nationwide public education effort offering educational resources to homeowners, local organizations, and government leaders to explain how septic systems work and provide tips on how to properly maintain them.