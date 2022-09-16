Flat Rock Playhouse Presents The Black Box Series

You’ve never experienced a play on The Rock like this before! Join the theatre for an exciting new series where the audience and artists share the stage together for an intimate and immersive theatre experience.

The Black Box Series will feature contemporary works, classics, stories, and playwrights from around the globe. Be among the first to join the theatre on this new and exciting theatrical journey!

Described by Newsday as “brutally entertaining,” God of Carnage is a comedy of manners… without the manners. Don’t miss the triple-Tony-Award-winning Broadway sensation by Yasmina Reza. The New Yorker calls this laugh-out-loud hilarity “ninety minutes of sustained mayhem.” A playground altercation between eleven-year-old boys brings together two sets of Brooklyn parents for a meeting to resolve the matter. At first, diplomatic niceties are observed, but as the meeting progresses and the rum flows, tensions emerge and the gloves come off, leaving the couples with more than just their principals in tatters. Directed by Lisa K. Bryant and starring Brendan Powers, Marcy McGuigan, Rachel Powers, and Scott Treadway.

Blood Knot asks us to dig beneath the surface of what makes us kin and what happens when we don’t like what we find there. Written by renowned South African playwright Athol Fugard, Blood Knot is about the relationship between two biracial half-brothers: dark-skinned Zach who feels imprisoned by his job at a whites-only park, and light-skinned Morris, who has returned home after passing as white for many years. The play follows the brothers as they grapple with crippling poverty and lonely isolation—living a strained existence in a one-room shack in apartheid South Africa. When they find themselves on some dangerous new ground, the brothers must come face to face with the blood knot between them. Directed by Vickie Washington and starring Arusi Santi and Odera Adimorah.

“I’m very excited for the Black Box series,” shares Lisa K. Bryant, Artistic Director. “The inherent environmental intimacy of the theatre-space for both the audience and the artists is unlike anything we’ve done before on the mainstage. As such, the creative teams and the patrons get to approach and experience the storytelling up close and personal. Additionally, the series will focus on a variety of plays and musicals slightly different from our more traditional, commercial offerings. This may include both contemporary and classical pieces, as well as bringing stories and/or playwrights from around the world directly to the Rock! We look forward to shining a light, literally and figuratively, on characters and situations that invite all manner of dialogue and reactions. Such is our job as artists. It’s thrilling to have the opportunity to expand on the production excellence the Playhouse has long been known for, and we look forward to welcoming the audiences on the adventure with us!”

TICKETS AND SCHEDULE

The Black Box Series will be performed on the Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage. God of Carnage runs from Thursday, September 15 through Saturday, October 8; Blood Knot runs from Friday, September 16 through Sunday, October 9 at Flat Rock Playhouse’s Leiman Mainstage.

Tickets are $55. Student prices are available for ages 18 and under. For more ticket information, call the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828.693.0731 or purchase online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org

Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Hwy, Flat Rock, NC, 28731.