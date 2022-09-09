Greenville Drive Hosts Final Homestead of the Season

Greenville Drive has returned home to take on the Asheville Tourists for the last homestand of 2022.

Friday September 9th: Gates open at 6 PM, First pitch at 7:05 PM

The Drive will close out the week with a bang, Friday Fireworks, lit up by illumifin is back for the last time this season! One of the best fireworks shows in the Upstate, you don’t want to miss this finale celebration.

Also, get to the game early to take advantage of Thirst Inning, where Bud Light, Budweiser, and Michelob Ultras are just $2 each (limit 2 per person) during the first inning of the game. Make sure to grab your alcohol wristband at the red tablecloths at either end of the concourse before you head to the beer carts.

Make sure to take part in the West End Warehouse Sale before and during the game as well! Shop with 13 local, downtown businesses all at once! Admission through the Main St. gates is complimentary 1PM-6PM and if you’re already planning to come to the game, shop until 9PM! Learn more about the different shops that will be represented HERE.

Saturday September 10th: Gates open at 6 PM, First pitch at 7:05 PM

Complete your collection! Saturday night the Drive will be giving away the last of our All-American Bobblehead collection- Tim Federowicz to the first 1,000 fans! Federowicz was a member of the 2009 Drive team where he was named to the South Atlantic Mid-Season All-Star Team. He also was a member of the silver medal winning United States National Baseball Team. Make sure to get there early, so you don’t miss the chance to complete your collection!

Thirst Inning is back again – $2 Bud Light, Budweiser, and Michelob Ultras during the first inning at the Budweiser Beer Carts on the concourse at first and third base.

Back for a second night, the West End Warehouse Sale will be set up before and during the game as well! Shop with 13 local, downtown businesses all at once! Admission through the Main St. gates is complimentary 1PM-6PM and if you’re already planning to come to the game, shop until 9PM! Learn more about the different shops that will be represented HERE

Sunday September 11th: The fun starts at 1 PM on District 356, First pitch at 3:05 PM

Not only is Sunday the last game of the Drive’s 2022 season, Sunday, September 11th, is also First Responders Day at Fluor Field. First pitch against the Asheville Tourists is at 3:05 PM, but the fun starts at 1:00 on District 356 with “Heroes Alley” which features hands-on exhibits, patrol cars, EMS vehicles and much more.

All first responders will receive complimentary tickets and can purchase additional for just $9! Click HERE to claim your tickets!

Make sure you’re in your seats for the First Responders’ Vehicle Parade around the warning track, led by our own Reedy Rip’It! Additional first responder fun, recognitions and opportunities to thank these selfless heroes will take place all throughout the game.

The Drive look forward to honoring our community’s first responders as we remember the first responders who gave the ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001.

And take one last lap around the bases after the game during FANS RUN THE BASES! Show your appreciation and thanks for another great season at Fluor Field by running the bases and high fiving the Drive Team and Coaches a job well-done!

It’s going to be a great week of Drive baseball and we can’t wait to see you at Fluor Field!

