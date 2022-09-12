Hub City Bookshop to Virtually Host True Crime Author Casey Sherman on Sept. 13th

If you love true crime, cultural commentary, or insights into the lives of iconic writers, this event is for you!

In Helltown, New York Times bestselling author Casey Sherman conjures 1969 Provincetown, Massachusetts, to tell the story of Tony Costa, the serial killer of Cape Cod. A charming man known to a particular group of smitten young women as “the Sire,”—the leader of their countercultural movement—Costa initially escapes suspicion when the bodies begin to pile up in this small beach community.

But eventually the police start to close in, and hot on their tail are two famous writers, competing to tell Costa’s story and make their mark on American letters.

Join Hub City Bookshop online at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, on Crowdcast to learn more and meet the author! Register below, and don’t forget to buy your copy of the book from Hub City.

Visit hubcity.org/events/331/your-next-true-crime-obsession-with-casey-sherman-nyt-bestselling-author-of-helltown for more information.

Prepared by Hub City Bookshop.