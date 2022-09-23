Hub City Bookshop Welcomes Neil deGrasse Tyson to Converse University on Sept. 27th

Hub City Bookshop is excited to welcome author and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson to the Converse University Twichell Auditorium at Zimmerli Performance Center on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, for an evening celebrating the release of his new book, Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization.

Bringing his signature insight to some of the most crucial fault lines of our time—war, politics, religion, truth, beauty, gender, and race—Tyson’s book provides an antidote to the earth-bound point-of-view that so often divides us in contemporary times. Deploying Tyson’s scientific expertise toward the development of a cosmic perspective, Starry Messenger challenges us to recalibrate our priorities and remember exactly how precious it is to be alive.

The author will be joined in conversation by Dr. Will Case, Converse University Associate Professor of Chemistry.

This is a ticketed event, with each ticket including a signed copy of the book. Tickets are available through the Converse University website. *Please note that you must create an account on the site in order to access the $30 student tickets!*

The event will begin at 7:00 pm, with doors opening at 6:15 pm.

Visit the official ticketing website for more information.