Hub City Press to Publish Halle Hill’s Debut Story Collection

Hub City Press will publish Halle Hill’s debut story collection Good Women: Stories in September 2023.

A collection of reckoning, Good Women follows the lives of twelve Black women through Appalachia and the Deep South, examining the shaping of their realities.

Considering their foundations in generational trauma, Hill observes how place, blood-ties, desperation, obsessions, and boundaries (or lack thereof), influence the navigation of their worlds. As these women wrestle with need, they find themselves in mundane, painfully ordinary experiences that are steeped with resiliency, humor, and privately long for witness.

“I am honored to join the Hub City Press family with my debut short story collection Good Women,” Hill says. “I’m grateful to work alongside such a gracious press, one that honors the integrity, nuance, and diversity of the American South. It is a gift to publish amid such integral writers and be part of the longstanding, exceptional history Hub City has created.”

This collection of stories will be published in fall of 2023 in the Cold Mountain Fund Series, in partnership with Charles Frazier.

Halle Hill is a writer from East Tennessee. She is a graduate of Maryville College and the M.F.A. program in writing at Savannah College of Art and Design. Her work has been featured in or is forthcoming from Joyland, Hobart, and the Oxford American, where she won the 2020 Debut Fiction Call.

Visit www.hubcity.org for more information.

Written by Hub City Press.