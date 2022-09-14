Mast General Store Adds Iconic Outdoor Brand

Mast General Store is entering into a historic partnership with the legendary L.L.Bean company. The iconic Bean Boot, along with other footwear, apparel, and outdoor gear, will be a part of the items now found at local Mast Stores and online.

“We are excited about this new relationship,” said Lisa Cooper, president of Mast General Store. “We can finally answer the regularly fielded question – ‘Do you have the Bean Boot in stock?’ – with a definitive, ‘Yes!'”

L.L.Bean products are now on the shelves at Mast Store, which is a regional retail partner for the outdoor company. “The addition of L.L.Bean to our merchandise mix will provide Bean loyalists the opportunity to touch, feel, and try on the new season’s offerings and to purchase them locally,” continued Cooper.

The L.L.Bean collection bolsters Mast General Store’s already-robust assortment of outdoor products, which includes hiking gear, tents, backpacks, boots, sandals, and socks.

“Our businesses have a lot in common, and we are looking forward to a great collaboration,” said Cooper. “It’s a great opportunity for us to showcase another well-loved brand and for both companies to learn a little from each other.”

More than just sharing a passion for quality outdoor apparel and footwear, both businesses maintain commitments to the conservation and preservation of natural resources. The Mast Store and L.L.Bean also are united in a vision to make the outdoors accessible to all people.