Mast General Store Hosts Friends Day on Saturday, Sept. 10th

Friends Day recognizes organizations that work in each of our hometowns to activate volunteers around beautiful community assets, which contribute to residents’ quality of life and the economic viability of the region.

On September 10, 2022, each Mast Store location will donate 10% of the day’s sales to benefit the efforts of a local partner. Guests may also round up their purchases to provide additional support September 9-11.

“We are proud to highlight the good work each of our partners do in our local communities,” shared Lisa Cooper, Mast Store president. “We’ve celebrated and supported their efforts since 2008 because they are an important part of what makes our hometowns special to those who live there, as well as being warm and welcoming to visitors.”

Asheville and Hendersonville are again hosting the Pisgah Conservancy. This small organization with a big calling cares for 162,000 acres of the Pisgah National Forest. Activities in the forest include fishing, horseback riding, hiking, camping, and even telescope observing at the Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute. The Pisgah Conservancy helps fill in the gaps left by federal funding to maintain trails and other facilities. The curious and iconic Graveyard Fields area in the Pisgah National Forest is an ongoing project of the Pisgah Conservancy. In partnership with the Forest Service and other groups, the Pisgah Conservancy is working to repair years of use and abuse that is deteriorating not only trails but also important habitat for flora and fauna.

Greenville welcomes back the Friends of the Reedy River. This long-running partnership is a grassroots movement at its best. Friends of the Reedy River is primarily a volunteer organization that is revitalizing one of Greenville’s most significant natural resources. It can be said that the Reedy River was the engine behind a growing city during the Industrial Revolution, and now that engine is being revved up again through restoration and rejuvenation activities along the river’s length. These activities, like the establishment of the Swamp Rabbit Trail and completion of the beautiful Falls Park, are bringing new businesses and new people to enjoy its beauty.

While monetary donations help immensely, there are other ways to assist the organizations participating in Friends Day. “One of the core values of each of our partners is everyone can help,” said Ryan Robinson, community relations manager. “While funding is a critical component of every project, an even more important piece is the human element. Bringing volunteers of all kinds together to accomplish a common goal ultimately builds community and understanding and results in a unified feeling of accomplishment – something we all did together.”

Mast Store invites you to visit your favorite store to find needed gear to enjoy the coming fall weather and to learn more about valuable partners in your community on September 10. Friends Day partners’ websites also provide ample information on more opportunities to help.

Visit www.mastgeneralstore.com for more information.