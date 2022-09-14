Palmetto Clean Fuels Highlights University of South Carolina as a Green Fleet Leader

The University of South Carolina began to convert used cooking oil from campus restaurants to biodiesel in 2012 as part of a Sustainable Projects class.

This resulted in a project called Gamecock Biofuel, and since then, it has been funded by EPA and SC DHEC grants.

Those grants allowed the University to continue producing the alternative fuel to use for the school’s light-duty trucks across campus. Sustainability students, instructors, and local professionals have worked together to be able to produce clean biodiesel for the campus.

Students have assisted with the alternative fuel’s production process and have done meticulous research to advance the project.

The University of South Carolina currently runs trucks and landscaping equipment on biofuel blends.

Today, Gamecock Biofuel has continued to evolve, and because of that, the University has been able to offset their local petroleum diesel use. In 2021, the University of South Carolina’s use of biodiesel resulted in 1,267 gasoline gallon equivalents (GGEs) displaced and 20.3 tons of greenhouse gasses (GHGs) avoided.

Prepared by the Palmetto Clean Fuels Coalition.