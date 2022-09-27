SC DHEC Encourages More Attention, Education During National Sickle Cell Awareness Month

September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is encouraging residents to use this month-long recognition to learn more about the disease, ask questions, and voice their support for the more than 100,000 Americans that are affected by Sickle Cell Disease (SCD).

“During this month, I think it’s important to return back to the basics and remind people that Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) is something many of our friends, family, and neighbors are battling through every single day,” said Malerie Hartsell, the Bleeding Disorders Program Manager in DHEC’s Division of Children and Youth with Special Health Care Needs (CYSHCN). “They often suffer quietly because of the harmful stigmas associated with SCD that also touch on racial barriers.

“As a result, we many times don’t see the impacts of this often-fatal disease. We really want to bring this issue back to the starting line and make more people aware of what SCD is, who it affects, and what needs to be done to find a cure and ensure appropriate care.”

Sickle Cell Disease is an inherited blood disorder caused by distorted red blood cells that are hard, sharp, and shaped like a crescent moon. These cells die early resulting in anemia or can get stuck in blood vessels causing complications such as blood clots, extreme pain, and organ damage. The blockage of blood flow due to the irregular cells can cause other severe complications, including vision problems, kidney disease, and a shorter life expectancy.

SCD disproportionately affects those of African descent, with one in every 13 African Americans being carriers of the sickle cell trait, and one in 365 African Americans having the disease. According to the Sickle Disease Association of America, about 2,000 babies are born with SCD each year.

DHEC has several resources available to SCD patients. These include:

The SC Sickle Cell State Plan, which was created by DHEC and the South Carolina Sickle Cell Disease Advocacy Team to address the care and treatment of those living with the disease;

The agency’s CYSHCN Division, which assists those with SCD who meet the eligibility requirementsby covering services such as medical expenses, physician visits, durable medical equipment, and prescription drugs; and

DHEC’s ongoing efforts to eliminate health disparities, which includes creating better outcomes for those with SCD.

DHEC also encourages residents to donate blood because blood transfusions are one of the most critical treatments for sickle cell patients and literally save lives. Donations are strongly encouraged from those in the African American community since transfusions from people of the same race are more likely to be a match. Visit the American Red Cross site to find a location to donate.