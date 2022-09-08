Upstate Connect to Host Community Discussion Sessions in September

Ten at the Top and the Urban League of the Upstate hope you will join the community for an upcoming Upstate Connect small group discussion. The organization will be hosting two sessions in September.

The first meeting on September 9 will feature representatives from the Upstate’s transit service providers sharing about the needs and challenges for public transit in the Upstate.

On September 23 the topic will be Workforce & Entrepreneurship in a session being held at the Chapman Center for Philanthropy in Spartanburg.

Each session is led by topic leaders for the specific topic and is limited to around 25-30 people to allow for discussion amongst the group. The sessions are free, but advance registration is requested.

Below are the details for the two sessions in September:

September 9 – 9:00-10:15 a.m.

Topic: Public Transit in the Upstate

Topic Leaders: James Keel, Greenlink; Heather Lollis, CATbus; Keith Moody, Electric City Transit

Park 37 Complex – Building 200

200 Executive Center Dr.

Greenville, SC 29615

Link to Register

September 23 – 9:00-10:15 a.m.

Topic: Workforce & Entrepreneurship

Topic Leaders: Verhonda Crawford, Spartanburg County Foundation, Program Officer for Economic Mobility & Civic Engagement; Ann Angermeier, Executive Director, Upstate Workforce Board & Erin Ouzts, Program Lead, Upstate Entrepreneur Ecosystem

Spartanburg Community Foundation – Chapman Center for Philanthropy

431 East Kennedy Street

Spartanburg, SC 29302

Link to Register

Visit www.tenatthetop.org for more information.