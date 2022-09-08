Upstate Connect to Host Community Discussion Sessions in September

Ten at the Top and the Urban League of the Upstate hope you will join the community for an upcoming Upstate Connect small group discussion. The organization will be hosting two sessions in September.
The first meeting on September 9 will feature representatives from the Upstate’s transit service providers sharing about the needs and challenges for public transit in the Upstate.
On September 23 the topic will be Workforce & Entrepreneurship in a session being held at the Chapman Center for Philanthropy in Spartanburg.
Each session is led by topic leaders for the specific topic and is limited to around 25-30 people to allow for discussion amongst the group. The sessions are free, but advance registration is requested.
Below are the details for the two sessions in September:
September 9 – 9:00-10:15 a.m.
Topic: Public Transit in the Upstate
Topic Leaders: James Keel, Greenlink; Heather Lollis, CATbus; Keith Moody, Electric City Transit
Park 37 Complex – Building 200
200 Executive Center Dr.
Greenville, SC 29615
Link to Register
September 23 – 9:00-10:15 a.m.
Topic: Workforce & Entrepreneurship
Topic Leaders: Verhonda Crawford, Spartanburg County Foundation, Program Officer for Economic Mobility & Civic Engagement; Ann Angermeier, Executive Director, Upstate Workforce Board & Erin Ouzts, Program Lead, Upstate Entrepreneur Ecosystem
Spartanburg Community Foundation – Chapman Center for Philanthropy
431 East Kennedy Street
Spartanburg, SC 29302
Link to Register
Visit www.tenatthetop.org for more information.