Winar Connection Establishing Operations in Spartanburg County; $5 Million Investment and 50 New Jobs Expected

Winar Connection, Inc. (Winar Connection), a manufacturer of custom cable products, has announced plans to establish operations in Spartanburg County.

The company’s $5 million investment will create 50 new jobs.

For 40 years, Winar Connection has manufactured custom cable battery and power cables, providing world-class products and services to customers. The company has an extensive portfolio of custom cable assemblies and wire harnesses, wire leads and more.

“We are looking forward to onboarding new customers and employees, adding them to the ever-growing Winar Connection family,” said Winar Connection, Inc. Vice President Dan Winar. “Winar Connection is very excited to work with the local Spartanburg community, readySC and OneSpartanburg, Inc. Without their support, none of this would be possible.”

Located at 2525 Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg, Winar Connection’s new facility will accommodate additional production capacity and growth due to increased demand.

Operations are expected to be online in November 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Winar Connection team should email resumes to the company.