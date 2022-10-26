40,000 South Carolinians Vote Early on First Day

As of late Monday, Oct. 24, approximately 40,000 people had already voted early, nearly doubling the previous one-day record for early voting set on June 10, the last day of early voting in the Statewide Primaries.

With voting still underway, the State Election Commission is reminding any voter who hasn’t yet voted that they can visit an early center in their county during the early voting period and vote in person like they would at their polling place on election day.

Times: 8:30 am – 6:00 pm, Monday, October 24 – Saturday, November 5 (closed Sunday).

8:30 am – 6:00 pm, Monday, October 24 – Saturday, November 5 (closed Sunday). Locations: Check scVOTES.gov or contact your county voter registration office.

Check scVOTES.gov or contact your county voter registration office. Voters will be asked to present Photo ID when checking in to vote.

Totals from the previous early voting day will be posted the following morning on scVOTES.gov.