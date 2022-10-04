BMW of North America Reports Q3 2022 U.S. Sales Results

In the third quarter of 2022, BMW brand sales in the U.S. totaled 78,031 vehicles, a 3.2% increase from the 75,619 vehicles sold in the third quarter of 2021.

Increased availability of the battery electric BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle and BMW i4 Gran Coupe fueled sales growth in all three months of the third quarter.

As a result, the company also set new quarterly benchmarks for both battery electric (4,337) and plug-in hybrid electric deliveries (10,858 BEV & PHEV combined). BMW’s battery electric lineup will expand in the fourth quarter as the first-ever fully electric BMW i7 Sedan begins arriving at U.S. dealerships.

“The customer demand and enthusiasm for BMW’s electric vehicles has been there from the start,” said Sebastian Mackensen, President and CEO, BMW of North America. “With the support of our dealer partners, we expect this momentum to accelerate through the fourth quarter, resulting in a strong finish to the year.”

BMW Sports Activity Vehicles continue to be an important part of the company’s sales success in the U.S., accounting for over 62% of sales year-to-date. In total, sales of Sports Activity Vehicles are up 16.6% through the first three quarters of the year. An all-new addition to the line-up, the hybrid-electric BMW XM, was unveiled at the end of September and will begin arriving in showrooms early next year.

MINI Brand

MINI brand sales in the U.S. totaled 7,178 vehicles in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 11.4% vs the 6,445 vehicles sold in the third quarter of 2021.

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q3 2022.

Q3 2022 Q3 2021 % YTD 2022 YTD 2021 % BMW passenger cars 25,502 35,588 – 28.3% 83,977 117,823 – 28.7% BMW light trucks 52,529 40,031 31.2% 146,673 125,790 16.6% TOTAL BMW 78,031 75,619 3.2% 230,650 243,613 – 5.3% TOTAL MINI 7,178 6,445 11.4% 19,185 22,070 -13.1%

The sales reported in these figures are of BMW passenger cars and light trucks, as well as MINI passenger cars. Consistent with auto industry practice in the U.S., BMW of North America follows the U.S. Auto Industry Sales Release Schedule issued annually by Motor Intelligence for purposes of reporting sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars. As a result, the sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars reflected in this Q3 2022 report occurred between July 1, 2022 and September 30, 2022.

