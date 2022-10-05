Boysen Establishing Operations in Spartanburg County; $4.5 Million Investment and 88 New Jobs Expected

Boysen USA, a subsidiary of the German-based Boysen Group, has announced plans to expand its South Carolina presence with a new operation in Spartanburg County. The company’s $4.5 million investment will create 88 new jobs.

A specialist in automotive exhaust technology, Boysen USA develops and manufactures exhaust manifolds, catalytic converters, particulate traps, silencers and complete exhaust systems for leading original equipment manufacturers. The company’s main customers include the German carmakers Audi, BMW, Daimler, Porsche and VW, as well as the British marques Bentley and Rolls-Royce.

Located at 404 Centura Court, Boysen USA’s new operation will accommodate additional manufacturing capacity to meet increased demand. The company also operates another South Carolina facility in Cherokee County.

“Each and every one of us helps to achieve Boysen USA’s quality targets in the workplace, and this improves the economic efficiency and the competitiveness of our company,” said Boysen USA Chief Executive Officer Charl Greeff. “We intend to keep our pledge of performance and be the No. 1 in quality and engineering.”

Operations are currently online. Individuals interested in joining the Boysen USA team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.