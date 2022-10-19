Dash EV Establishing Operations in the Upstate

Dash EV, an innovative electric car company, has announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County. The company’s operations will create 10 new jobs.

Dash EV produces sustainable vehicles to expand the carsharing business. With an environmentally friendly mindset, Dash EV created Dash, a cost-effective, 100% electric and solar-charged vehicle. The company’s mission is to provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and mass transit in cities and on campuses.

Located at 355 South Main Street in Greenville, Dash EV’s facility will serve as the company’s headquarters.

“Dash EV is thrilled to be establishing our headquarters in South Carolina. The state’s commitment to green energy and electric vehicles provides the perfect opportunity for us to provide an affordable, zero-emission carsharing program for the Greenville and Clemson communities to get to school, work, grocery shopping and more,” said Dash EV Founder and Chief Executive Officer Roman Kuropas. “We look forward to expanding to other communities in South Carolina, and working with the South Carolina Research Authority (SCRA), Governor McMaster and the entire state on innovating sustainable transportation — now and in the future.”

Operations are expected to be online by mid-December. Individuals interested in joining the Dash EV team should visit the company’s contact page.