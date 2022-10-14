Downtown Marriott Set for Upgrades as Spartanburg City Council Approves Property Sale

Downtown Spartanburg’s Marriott Hotel at 299 N Church Street is set for at least $4 million in upgrades as part of a deal approved by City Council 6-0 at their meeting on Monday, October 10, 2022.

Mayor Jerome Rice was absent from the meeting.

Under terms of the agreement, the City of Spartanburg will sell the property the hotel sits on to its ownership group, SMR Hospitality, for $1.825 million provided the Marriott owners agree to invest in upgrading the facility, which first opened in 2004.

In his presentation to Council, City Manager Chris Story noted that the Marriott’s ownership had the option to purchase the land in 2025 as part of the original agreement that led to the hotel’s construction and said that owners wished to accelerate the acquisition in order to move forward with upgrades in the coming months. The property sale will require a second reading for final approval, to be held at council’s next meeting on October 24.

For more from the recent city council meeting, see the full video below.

Spartanburg City Council meeting, October 10, 2022 from City of Spartanburg on Vimeo.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.