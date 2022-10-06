Hub City Bookshop to Host Event With Author Jim Sonefeld on Oct. 12th

Hub City Bookshop will welcome Jim Sonefeld to the bookshop for a reading and signing of his memoir, Swimming with the Blowfish: Hootie, Healing, and One Hell of a Ride, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 6:00 pm.

The book tells the unvarnished story of the drummer and principal songwriter’s experience with the band—their humble beginnings, meteoric rise in the 90s, and everything that came after. Vulnerably revealing Sonefeld’s own experience with addiction and recovery, the book is both a fascinating insider account and an uplifting redemption story. Don’t miss your chance to meet Jim in person!

This event is free and open to all, and will take place in-person at Hub City Bookshop.

Please RSVP on Eventbrite to let Hub City Bookshop know you’re coming, and don’t forget to buy your copy of the book!

Visit www.hubcity.org for more information.

Prepared by Hub City Bookshop.