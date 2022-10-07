“Mamma Mia!” Returns to Flat Rock Playhouse October 21st Through November 13th

Flat Rock Playhouse is bringing the ever-popular Mamma Mia! back to ‘The Rock’ for an all-new performance.

Mamma Mia! is the mega-hit Broadway show about a daughter’s dream, a mother’s secret and a trip down the aisle you will never forget.

Featuring songs like, “Dancing Queen”, “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!”, “Thank You for the Music”, and “Honey, Honey” you already know it’s a show you’re going to love! Bring your best friends, put on your dancing shoes, dust off your vocal chords and get ready to sing and dance along with us for a joyful night of pure fun and awesome music!

“This is the ‘don’t miss’ show of our 2022 season! Mamma Mia! is back on the Rock with a brand new production that will literally have you dancing in aisles. I am thrilled to bring this show back on the Leiman Mainstage with an incredible cast of powerhouse voices to bring this music to life,” said Director/Artistic Associate Matthew Glover.

Featuring Cayman Ilika as Donna, Merrill Peiffer as Tanya, Tauren Hagans as Rosie, John Preator as Harry, Eddie Maldonado as Bill, Jason Watson as Sam, Nicolette Hernendez as Sophie, JJ Niemann as Sky, Jelani Bell, Evan Bertram, Louis Hansen, Kaitlyn Harrington, JP LaPorte, PJ Palmer, Mady Bec Rogers, Kelsey Schergen, Scott Treadway, and J. Taylor Wright.

Tickets range from $45 to $65. Child prices are available for children 17 and under.

Visit www.flatrockplayhouse.org for more information and to purchase tickets.