OneSpartanburg Showcases Spartanburg’s Success, Recognizes Award Winners During 2022 Annual Celebration

At Showcasing Spartanburg, the 2022 Annual Celebration, OneSpartanburg, Inc., recognized dedicated community leaders, exemplary local businesses, and a year’s worth of success in business, economic and tourism development.

“Over the past year, our team and a host of public and private partners across Spartanburg County have put in a lot of work to bring a surge of opportunity to our doorstep. So much so, that it’s easy for the community to lose track,” said OneSpartanburg, Inc. President & CEO Allen Smith. “The Annual Celebration allows us to step back and showcase the tremendous success Spartanburg is experiencing.”

OneSpartanburg, Inc. announced that Spartanburg County will break $2 billion in new economic investment in 2022, surpassing the 2021 total of $1.9 billion.

“We’re fortunate to have a lot to celebrate,” said Phil Feisal, president of Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and chair of the OneSpartanburg, Inc. Executive Board. “Fortunate, but not lucky. Spartanburg’s success is due to the dedication of many community leaders and businesses. Tonight we had the opportunity to celebrate some of our most impactful.”

The 2022 award-winners are:

Neville Holcombe Distinguished Citizenship Award (highest honor given by OneSpartanburg, Inc.): Former SC Rep. Rita Allison was recognized for her dedication to public service in Spartanburg County, and the lasting impacts her career will have on the county and its people.

James B. Thompson Small Business of the Year: The Country Meat Center was recognized for its growth, and its commitment to customers, local entrepreneurs, and the growing Woodruff area.

Economic Champion Award: The SC Research Authority was recognized for its partnership with Spartanburg County and its efforts to grow innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology in statewide economic development.

Elaine Harris Tourism Champion Award: USC Upstate was recognized for its impact on sports tourism, including a successful move to NCAA Division I that enables the county to attract larger tournaments.

The Chairman’s Award: Corry Oakes, cofounder and CEO of OTO Development, was posthumously recognized for being a compassionate leader and a champion of all things Spartanburg.

Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award: Jayne McQueen, President and CEO of Mobile Meals, was recognized for the work to nourish the minds, bodies, and souls of the 1,500+ residents served by Mobile Meals daily.

Inclusion Advocate of the Year: Spartanburg County Council members Monier Abusaft and Jessica Coker were recognized for their bipartisan support of the small-and minority-owned business community of Spartanburg County.

Minority-Owned Businessperson of the Year: Tudi Holmes, owner of Tudi Holmes Realty, was recognized for scaling a successful business while remaining dedicated to her clients’ needs.

Ambassador of the Year: Kristi Moon with Coldwell Banker Caine was recognized for her commitment to connecting local businesses and business representatives with the resources they need.

Young Professional of the Year: Sarah Butler, Launch Program Manager at Wofford College, was recognized for her work to strengthen the connection young, talented people have to Spartanburg.

Daniel Morgan Award: The Daniel Morgan Award is given to local elected officials working to support the Spartanburg County business community in Columbia.

Sen. Tom Corbin

Sen. Josh Kimbrell

Sen. Scott Talley

Sen. Shane Martin

Sen. Harvey Peeler

Rep. Rosalyn Henderson-Myers

Rep. Max Hyde

Rep. Travis Moore

Rep. Roger Nutt

Rep. Bill Chumley

Rep. Rita Allison

Rep. Steven Long

Rep. Dennis Moss

Rep. Steve Moss

Teachers of the Year: Teachers of the year for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years were recognized

Spartanburg School District 1 2021-22: Jenna Brock (O.P. Earle Elementary) 2022-23: Alex Colson (Chapman High)

Spartanburg School District 2 2021-22: Marissa Drake (Mayo Elementary) 2022-23: Julie Keeling (Chesnee Middle)

Spartanburg School District 3 2021-22: Chase Moyer (Cannons Elementary) 2022-23: Summer Carling (Broome High)

Spartanburg School District 4 2021-22: Jami Guker (Woodruff Middle) 2022-23: Jen Brown (Woodruff Primary)

Spartanburg School District 5 2021-22: Heather Poore (Byrnes High) 2022-23: Kelly Jewett (Byrnes High)

Spartanburg School District 6 2021-22: Nicole Ashley (Anderson Mill Elementary) 2022-23: Katie Colwell (Dorman High)

Spartanburg School District 7 2021-22: Kelli Hardigree (Pine Street Elementary) 2022-23: Mignona Hall (Cleveland Academy)

Spartanburg Preparatory School 2021-22: Tara Williamson 2022-23: Jessie Self

Spartanburg Day School 2021-22: Tara Greer 2022-23: Susan Owens

High Point Academy 2022: Stephen Place

SC School for the Deaf and the Blind 2021-22: Leslie Borton 2022-23: Lesley Ayock



Prepared by OneSpartanburg.