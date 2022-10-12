Paxton Access is Building New U.S. Headquarters in the Upstate; $10 Million Investment Expected

Paxton Access, a global manufacturer of security technology, has confirmed plans to grow its South Carolina footprint by building its new United States headquarters in Greenville County. The company is investing $10 million into the project.

Based in the United Kingdom, Paxton Access provides advanced security solutions through a portfolio of high-quality products. The company offers a variety of services including internet protocol (IP), wireless and battery-powered access control and video solutions to provide reliable security for customers around the world.

“Paxton Access’ new U.S. head office is being built to world-class standards. It reflects the scale of our ambition and belief in Greenville as a fantastic hub to attract talent and will service the needs of the North American market,” said Paxton Access Chief Executive Officer Adam Stroud. “We anticipate a rapid expansion of our technology manufacturing capability and delivery of associated services, generating jobs in the local community.”

Relocating within the county to 28 Global Drive in the Global Trade Park, the new Paxton Access facility will serve as the company’s U.S. headquarters and accommodate its growth trajectory.

The new facility is expected to be operational in 2024. To learn more about Paxton Access, visit the company’s website.