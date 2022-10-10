Solar Investment Tax Credit: What Changed?

The Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. One of the many things this act accomplishes is the expansion of the Federal Tax Credit for Solar Photovoltaics, also known as the Investment Tax Credit (ITC).

This credit can be claimed on federal income taxes for a percentage of the cost of a solar photovoltaic (PV) system.

Let’s take a look at the biggest changes and what they mean for Americans who install rooftop solar:

The ITC increased in amount and its timeline has been extended. Those who install a PV system between 2022 and 2032 will receive a 30% tax credit. That will decrease to 26% for systems installed in 2033 and to 22% for systems installed in 2034. If you’ve already installed a system in 2022, your tax credit has increased from 22% to 30% if you haven’t already claimed it.

The solar+storage equipment expenses included in the ITC have expanded. Now, energy storage devices that have a capacity rating of 3 kilowatt hours or greater are included. This includes stand-alone storage, but here’s why you should pair it with solar .

The ITC will cut the cost of installing rooftop solar for a home by 30%, or more than $7,500 for an average system. By helping Americans get solar on their roofs, these tax credits will help millions more families unlock an additional average savings of $9,000 on their electricity bills over the life of the system.

Check out the Homeowner’s Guide to the Federal Tax Credit for Solar Photovoltaics for more information on the ITC including eligibility requirements and how to claim it on your taxes.

Visit https://www.energy.gov/eere/solar for more information.

Written by the Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy.