Spartanburg Art Museum Presents “Femina” Art Exhibition Through Oct. 31st

How much has the female experience changed in the twenty-first century compared to one hundred, fifty, or even five years ago?

Through humor, unconventional materials, and everyday objects, these artists illustrate the constant mutability of “femininity” in contemporary culture by observing the past and charging into the future.

Artists participating in the exhibition are Allison Baker, Fleming Markel, Libby McFalls, and Rosemary Meza-des Plas.

Admission to the Spartanburg Art Museum is free. The museum is located on the campus of the Chapman Cultural Center at 200 E Saint John Street, Spartanburg, South Carolina, 29306. The museum’s operating hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 am to 5 pm, Thursdays from 10 am to 7 pm, and Saturdays from 11 am to 4 pm.

This exhibition is generously sponsored by Davis + Walker Barnes, Michele + Halsey Cook, Misti + Kevin Hudson, Susu + George Dean Johnson, Jr., Vicki + Tom Nederostek, and Margaret + George Nixon.

Prepared by Spartanburg Art Museum.