The Spartanburg Soaring! International Kite Festival Returns This Saturday

The 2022 Spartanburg Soaring! International Kite Festival will be held at Barnet Park on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.

A free festival in downtown Spartanburg, the Spartanburg Soaring! International Kite Festival, presented by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, will feature live music by local musicians, performing acts/artists, tasty food trucks, local arts and crafters at a makers market, an interactive kids zone with activities for all ages, and so much more!

Attendees are welcome to bring their own kites but a limited number of kites will be available for purchase at the festival. Proceeds help support the mission of Chapman Cultural Center!

The Spartanburg Kite Club will be in attendance with their members and friends including international kite flyers who visit from Europe, Asia, Canada, and across the United States to join in on the kite flying fun!

Written by Chapman Cultural Center.