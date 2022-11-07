7th Annual SC Veterans Upstate Salute at Fluor Field on November 6th

The Drive are excited to team up with fellow Upstate Veterans Alliance partners General Electric, Prisma Health, and Michelin for the 7th Annual SC Veterans Upstate Salute!

You’re invited to join this free celebration on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Fluor Field, as we will honor our local veterans with an evening full of entertainment.

The Fluor Field gates will open at 3:00 pm. Highlights of the evening include a live concert from Colt Ford, a 21-gun salute, a Special Forces jump team performance, an aerial flyover by the Warbirds Flyover Team and opportunities throughout the evening on the Fluor Field concourse to meet community agencies supporting veterans and their families. The night will conclude with a spectacular fireworks show!

The concession stands at Fluor Field will be open throughout the evening for your favorite food and drinks.

We hope to see you at the ballpark for this special event! Learn more about the event and claim your complimentary tickets by visiting www.upstatesalute.com.

Prepared by the Greenville Drive.