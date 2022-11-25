A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas Returns Through Dec. 22nd

A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas kicks off the holiday season with a Flat Rock tradition! Bring the whole family to this dazzling holiday celebration, Playhouse-style!

An all-new show with the same great spirit and quality, A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas will feature many seasonal classics along with several new adaptations and medleys. Showcasing a cast of Flat Rock favorites, the Flat Rock Playhouse Chorus and Pat’s School of Dance, this holiday revue is sure to leave you feeling merry and bright!

The show first premiered in 2017 and was conceived by Matthew Glover, Flat Rock Playhouse’s Artistic Associate.

“Six years later the tradition continues on The Rock with A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas.” Glover said. “I was honored in 2017 when asked to conceive this show and lucky that it has now become such a tradition in our community. It brings me joy to work with an amazing staff, crew, and cast and then to see our patrons leave the theatre filled with the Christmas spirit.”

A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas is presented by Pardee UNC Health Care, Forvis Private Client, Andy Oxy Company, Kanuga Conference Center, and Karolyn Killian Beverly-Hanks Mortgage Services. Flat Rock Playhouse’s 2022 Season is supported by Optimum, WHKP, Asheville Ear Nose and Throat, and WTZQ as well as the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.

Spend the last months of 2022 enjoying your favorite music and performers at the Flat Rock Playhouse!

TICKETS AND SCHEDULE

A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas runs Nov. 25 – Dec. 22. Ticket prices range from $45 – $65. Student prices are available for ages 18 and under. For more ticket information, call the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828.693.0731 or purchase online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Hwy, Flat Rock, NC, 28731.

Flat Rock Playhouse is supported by Optimum, WTZQ Radio, Pardee Health Care, WHKP Radio, and Asheville Ear Nose & Throat, and North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources at www.NCArts.org.