Anderson Family Hosts Memorial Blood Drive Honoring Upstate Teen who Died from Flu Complications

56: the number of blood transfusions 19-year-old Hunter Allen received during his battle with the flu in 2018, and the number of days he spent in the hospital before passing away due to complications of that illness.

Coincidentally, it is also the frequency at which community members can donate blood to help those, like Hunter, in their community who need those blood products for various treatments.

19-year-old Hunter Allen, of Anderson, was a happy, funny, energetic high schooler, when, in January of 2018, he came down with flu type A. His condition rapidly worsened, requiring him to be placed on an ECMO device (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation), which functioned as his heart and lungs to give his body time to rest and recover. During that treatment, he received 56 units of blood. Those blood products were available because people in the Upstate took time out of their days to donate blood.

You never know if you or someone you love will need a blood transfusion. Hunter’s family likely didn’t anticipate it, but they were thankful those products were available when he needed them. Now, his friends and family have made it their mission to return the favor to their community, by hosting a yearly blood drive in Hunter’s memory.

Since their first blood drive in 2018, the Hunter Allen Memorial Blood Drive has collected more than 170 units of blood – impacting up to 530 lives through those blood donations. In its 5th year, The Blood Connection and Hunter’s family have a goal of collecting more than 55 units of blood. For every blood donor, $20 will be donated to the Hunter Allen Scholarship Fund, which provides a scholarship for a Crescent High School student, where Hunter attended school.

This year, TBC is partnering with Hunter’s family to host two blood drives on November 5. The Hunter Allen Memorial Drive will be held at the Starr Walking Track (1019 Bowie Street Starr, SC) from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Appointments can be made at donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/196439. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

The second drive will be held at the River of Life Car Show (601 S McDuffie St Anderson SC) from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Appointments can be made at donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/200480.