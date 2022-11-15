BMW of North America Opens New Vehicle Accessories Center In South Carolina; $25 Million Investment and 60 New Jobs Expected

BMW of North America has announced the official opening of a new Vehicle Accessories Center in Greer, SC, which will enable the company to “factory install” a range of vehicle accessories on the BMW Sports Activity Vehicles built nearby at Plant Spartanburg prior to the vehicles being delivered to dealers.

The new 60,000-square-foot facility represents an investment of nearly $25 million and creates about 60 new jobs.

The BMW Vehicles Accessories Center will support all 350 BMW dealers nationwide by installing a full range of exterior and interior accessories including wheels, body parts, decals, M Performance parts, interior trim pieces, floormats, roof accessories, and more.

“This new vehicle accessories center embodies our commitment to delivering the best premium customer experience in the industry,” said Sebastian Mackensen, President & CEO, BMW of North America. “By factory installing accessories before delivery to the dealer, vehicles arrive already as ordered by customers. This will provide for a more efficient process and quicker delivery times for our customers.”

The facility specifically supports Plant Spartanburg, which currently builds approximately 60% of the BMWs sold in the U.S., including the best-selling BMW X3,

BMW X5, and BMW X7. The Plant will begin production of the newest BMW X model, the first-ever BMW XM, this December.