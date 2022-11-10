Denny’s Corporation to Build 11th Sponsored Habitat Home in Spartanburg

Denny’s, a flagship Spartanburg corporation, will raise the walls on a sponsored Habitat home in the Northside Development Area on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

The 2022 Denny’s Build Day is unique in that Habitat Spartanburg is currently working on homes in the Northside- an area city leaders have targeted for redevelopment. Denny’s employees will be working on two homes on Fulton Avenue, identifying one as the Denny’s 11th sponsored build.

Associates from Denny’s corporate headquarters, stationed in Spartanburg will volunteer on a variety of projects such as interior painting, siding, and framing to accommodate nearly 60 volunteers. Denny’s will provide a full home sponsorship of $80,000 for the build totaling $680,000 given since the first partnership began in 2007.

Senior Director of Internal Audit of Denny’s Corp, Andrea Wilcox said, “Every child deserves a place to feel safe, a place where they can lay their head at night. I’m grateful for our long-standing partnership so more deserving families can have a place to call home.” Andrea also currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors at Habitat Spartanburg.

The home, located at 629 Fulton Ave., will be a beautiful, energy-star certified single-family home and a wonderful addition to the Northside Area. The Northside Initiative is a comprehensive effort to fundamentally transform the Northside community into a completely revitalized, mixed-income neighborhood attractive to families and businesses located close to downtown.

Habitat Spartanburg’s Executive Director, Raymond Davis said, “The Denny’s and Habitat Spartanburg partnership is the perfect example of what is possible when common interest and commitment to community comes together. This day reflects our mission in its purest form.” Davis continues, “As we bring a diverse group of individuals, organizations, and businesses together to build homes, communities, and hope we are putting God’s love in action. This new three-bedroom, two-bathroom house will soon become home to a well-deserved family. The impact of this build will not be measured by construction only, but the generational wealth opportunities fostered by the achievement of this family. We are grateful for the privileged to serve our community in this way. Thanks to everyone for all you do!”

The new three-bedroom, two-bathroom house will be home to an unidentified family working on 350 hours of sweat equity which includes volunteering on other Habitat homes, financial management, community involvement, and educational opportunities relating to homeownership.