EPC Power Establishing Operations in the Upstate; $5 Million Investment and 150 New Jobs Expected

EPC Power, a producer of utility-scale power conversion products, has announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County. The company’s $5 million investment will create 150 new jobs.

EPC Power manufactures American-made smart inverters that are uniquely suited for power conversion applications in stand-alone energy storage, solar energy storage and data center backup power. The company’s inverters, powered by advanced software, enable the buildout of battery storage required to support the growth of renewable energy generation and work with electrical grids to increase resilience, reliability, safety and security.

Located at 360 Old Laurens Road, Suite 800 in Mauldin, EPC Power’s new facility is the company’s first East Coast manufacturing and engineering operation and will accommodate additional production capacity due to increased demand.

“EPC Power is very excited to expand our operations in Greenville County,” said EPC Power Chief Operating Officer Bill Graham. “The skilled workforce and excellent supplier base will enable EPC Power to supply American-made inverters for use domestically and around the world.”

Operations are expected to begin this month. Individuals interested in joining the EPC Power team should visit the company’s contact page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.