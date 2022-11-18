Flat Rock Playhouse Presents “A Charlie Brown Christmas” Dec. 1-4; Tickets Now Available

Everyone’s favorite holiday classic comes to life in a spectacular new production of A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Adapted from Charles M. Schulz’s timeless story and featuring the music of Vince Guaraldi, A Charlie Brown Christmas is a present the whole family can enjoy. Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy,

Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang as they sing, dance, and learn the true meaning of Christmas!

“We are so excited to have Studio 52’s Family Theatre back on the mainstage of Flat Rock Playhouse,” shares Playhouse Jr. Director Lauren Hopkins. “This is the first time Studio 52 has been back on the mainstage since 2020. This classic children’s Christmas show will bring just the right amount of Christmas cheer this Holiday Season and we can’t wait to share it with you and your families!”

A Charlie Brown Christmas is sponsored by Turf Mountain Sod, Blue Ridge Orthodontics, and AdventHealth.

TICKETS AND SCHEDULE

A Charlie Brown Christmas runs Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, December 4 at Flat Rock Playhouse’s Leiman Mainstage. Tickets range from $20 to $33. Student prices are available for ages 18 and under. For more ticket information, call the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828.693.0731 or purchase online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Hwy, Flat Rock, NC, 28731.