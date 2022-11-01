GSP Airport District Celebrates 60th Anniversary

The Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District recently celebrated the 60th anniversary of the airport’s opening. The airport opened to the public on October 15, 1962.

The airport hosted a reception for elected officials and economic development leaders to celebrate the long-range impacts of GSP on the Upstate. The Airport District Commission shared memories of the airport’s founding and growth and GSP President and CEO Dave Edwards outlined his vision of the airport’s future.

“Through the vision and dedicated efforts of leaders from both Greenville and Spartanburg counties, we have seen Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport develop into a major economic engine and a model for other airports to emulate,” said Edwards.

GSP held in-terminal events for passengers and airport employees and tenants, complete with games, prizes, and cupcakes to mark 60 years of operations.

“At the end of the day, our people have made all the difference to this airport and the community,” said Edwards. “With support of our employees and the passengers who make GSP their airport of choice, we’re looking forward to another six decades of success.”

