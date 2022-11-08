Maersk Begins New Cargo Connection From GSP Airport to Seoul, South Korea

A.P. Moller – Maersk has announced new scheduled air cargo service from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) to Incheon International Airport in Seoul, Korea.

The flight will operate twice weekly using Boeing 767 freighter aircraft operated by Amerijet International Airlines. GSP will be the first South Carolina airport to offer scheduled cargo service to Asia.

Freight activity has increased significantly at GSP in recent years. In 2021, air cargo volume increased by 48% to 98,000 tons. In that same year, GSP ranked #21 in the U.S. based on international trade volume according to USTradenumbers.com.

In response to demand for cargo services in the region, a new 110,000 square feet cargo facility was constructed in 2019. In 2022, that facility was expanded by an additional 50,000 square feet. In 2023, the airport plans to start a cargo apron expansion that will double aircraft parking capacity from three Boeing 747 to six simultaneously.

“We are thrilled to welcome Maersk’s new investment in GSP and the Upstate SC region. This service will significantly increase access for trade between Asia, South Carolina and the entire Southeast U.S. We are confident that this new route will be just one of many exciting routes announced in the years to come,” said GSP President and CEO, Dave Edwards.

This new service to Asia solidifies GSP as a significant gateway for air cargo and our region as a hotbed for foreign investment. GSP can offer best-in-class air cargo service without the congestion and delays found at other airports allowing the supply chain to continue moving for the more than 500 foreign-owned companies in the Upstate.