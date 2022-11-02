Proud Mary Theatre Company Receives Surprise Grant from Spartanburg County Foundation

Proud Mary Theatre Company was surprised and overwhelmed when an informal tour of its facilities at Artists Collective Spartanburg turned into a media “ambush” with reporters from WYFF and the Post and Courier on hand with staff and donors of the prestigious Spartanburg County Foundation, who presented balloons and a grant check for $2,500.

“Proud Mary Theatre Company is the only LGBTQIA+ nonprofit organization of its kind in South Carolina, and we are thrilled to be recognized for our hard work in the Spartanburg and Upstate community,” said Sandy Staggs, Artistic Director, when learning of the grant award at the impromtu awards ceremony.

The Spartanburg County Foundation supports a wide variety of projects that clearly provide innovative responses to address the goals and priorities set forth by the Spartanburg Community Indicators Project, with a particular emphasis in the areas of education and social environment.

The Spartanburg County Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of Spartanburg County residents by promoting philanthropy, encouraging community engagement and responding to community needs. Established in 1943, The Spartanburg County Foundation is the oldest community foundation in South Carolina. Additional information about the Foundation is available at www.spcf.org.

This grant will help fund Proud Mary Theatre’s pilot youth theatre education project in 2023 and our mainstage programming.

Proud Mary Theatre Company thanks the Spartanburg County Foundation leaders who made this grant possible especially: TROY M. HANNA, President & CEO ; ASHLEY T. WHITT; Director of Grants & Community Impact; KAREN NICHOLS, Stewardship Officer; and EVAN McLEOD, Program Officer for Education & Quality of Life, and all of the very generous donors and volunteers that made this funding and event possible.