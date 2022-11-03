Six Upstate Individuals and Organizations Recognized at 18th Annual Upstate Diversity Leadership Awards

Now in its 18th year, the Upstate Diversity Leadership Awards program honors outstanding individuals and organizations throughout the Upstate community for achievement in promoting diversity and inclusion.

The 2022 Upstate Diversity Leadership Awards recipients are:

K-12 School: William “Bill” T. Wylie Valued Lives Award for School Excellence – Greenville Early College

Outstanding High School Student – Tatiana James

Outstanding College Student – Jadin Beek

Outstanding Nonprofit Organization – Greenville Tech Foundation

Outstanding Business – Brasfield & Gorrie

Calder D. Ehrmann Outstanding Individual – Patrick Michaels, Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands

The Upstate Diversity Leadership Awards originated as part of a participant-developed capstone project in the 2004 Upstate Class of the Riley Institute’s Diversity Leaders Initiative. This group of Riley Fellows shared a vision to create an annual event to honor outstanding individuals and organizations in the Upstate who are making a positive difference through diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

This is the first and largest celebration of its kind in the region to recognize individuals and organizations for their accomplishments in uplifting diversity in the Upstate.

Learn more about the award winners here: https://www.furman.edu/riley/diversity-strategies/programs/2022-upstate-diversity-leadership-awards/.